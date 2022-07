The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons man following an investigation into a Domestic Incident that occurred in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Paul E. Kelley, 48, of Water Street in the Town of Lyons as a result of the domestic incident investigation. It is alleged that Kelley engaged in an altercation with a male and a female. During said altercation Kelley displayed an imitation pistol and threatened to use said imitation pistol against both victims. Kelley was charged with 1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree and 1 Count of Menacing in the 2nd Degree. Kelley was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP arraignment before the presiding Judge.

LYONS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO