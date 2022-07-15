Checking Biden's claim about tax rates

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
WASHINGTON - After helping police barricade the doors at the back of the House chamber, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., saw the commotion at another door as an officer pulled out his gun to warn rioters not to break in. "If they breach that door, we're going to engage them really...
Twitter users accused the White House of lying after the assistant press secretary seemed to try and cover for a gaffe President Biden made while announcing an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access. During a Friday speech from the White House, Biden said this while talking about his action...
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to provide a coherent answer on how President Joe Biden will address skyrocketing gas prices during a press briefing Tuesday and started to say the president is trying to "elevate" Americans' pain. Jean-Pierre made a verbal error that American citizens may find painfully...
During a recent interview, former Vice President Mike Pence said no president during his lifetime has lied as often as Joe Biden. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how Donald Trump lied waaaaaay more.
President Biden became agitated and approached a reporter Tuesday after he was asked for his response to a recent poll showing a majority of Democrats do not want him to seek re-election in 2024. "Mr. President, what’s your message to Democrats who don’t want you to run again?" the reporter...
During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
Hours before Roe v. Wade was overturned and federal abortion rights were obliterated by the United States Supreme Court, 20 Black congresswomen urged President Joe Biden to declare a national public health crisis regarding abortion rights and reproductive justice. In an open letter published in USA Today, the female lawmakers,...
Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
Third time's the charm? Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering running for president in the upcoming 2024 election — as long as the circumstances are right. Although the former Secretary of State recently seemed to shut down rumors she'd be tossing her hat in the ring again after two failed presidential bids, calling it "disruptive" to President Joe Biden, several sources exclusively spilled news of Clinton's potential comeback to Radar.Two sources dished Clinton has spoken to influential members of the democratic party about being "ready" to campaign for office if Biden is convinced not to run for a second term. One...
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
