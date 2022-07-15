Beat the heat: Riverfront Park Fountains set to re-open in the Hill City

A local landmark in Southwest Virginia will soon close permanently. Big Spring Mill is a small independent company that began as a grist mill in Eliston, Virginia in 1950. According to the company release they are shutting down in August after more than a century and a half of being in the feed and flour-milling business The Elliston Landmark is located on the Roanoke River and produces baking flour under the label Virginia’s Best. This includes biscuit mix corn meal, self-rising flour, and seasoned flour, and they also produce livestock feed.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO