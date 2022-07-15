ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Beat the heat: Riverfront Park Fountains set to re-open in the Hill City

By Caitlyn Frolo
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Riverfront Park Fountains are re-opening on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said the re-opening comes after the...

wset.com

wfirnews.com

LewisGale opens second stand-alone ER in the valley

A new stand-alone ER is opening in the Roanoke Valley to offer more immediate care to residents in the Blue Hills area of northeast Roanoke. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon just off U.S. 460-Orange Avenue. This is LewisGale’s second stand-alone ER, with the first opening in Cave Spring a few years ago. Alan Fabian is the Market President for LewisGale.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Gretna ministry collects donations for flooded region in SWVA

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna-based ministry Campers Care is heading up an effort to collect donations for the region in Southwest Virginia affected by the recent floods. According to their Facebook page, Campers Care is a religious organization with a passion for making an impact. "Just ordinary folks who...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg businesses clean up damage from weekend gunfire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage. Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning. “We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail hits 10,000 guests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail in Roanoke has surpassed 10,000 visitors to walk the trail. The half-mile T-Rex Trail consists of 18 animatronic dinosaurs and videos along the way that tell a time travel story. The milestone occurred just after a couple months of operation. “T-Rex...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of July 18-22

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Southside News Today | July 18, 2022

Pittsylvania County man charged in pair of daytime armed robberies will serve eight years; Big piece of Danville’s history disappeared over the weekend, making way for big piece of future; Pittsylvania County leaders asking for state help. .
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Big Spring Mill will close after 172 years

A local landmark in Southwest Virginia will soon close permanently. Big Spring Mill is a small independent company that began as a grist mill in Eliston, Virginia in 1950. According to the company release they are shutting down in August after more than a century and a half of being in the feed and flour-milling business The Elliston Landmark is located on the Roanoke River and produces baking flour under the label Virginia’s Best. This includes biscuit mix corn meal, self-rising flour, and seasoned flour, and they also produce livestock feed.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Another day of scattered storms before prolonged stretch of heat

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a slow-moving front that will creep toward the area Monday. This, in tandem with our heat and humidity, will spark a round of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low, a few storms may produce...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bath County teacher wins Mrs. Virginia, to compete in Mrs. America competition

WARM SPRINGS, Va. – Some might call this Warm Springs woman a super mom in addition to her other titles of teacher, mom, volunteer, role model, and Mrs. Virginia. On Monday, Virginia America Pageants said that Bath County’s Kirby Smith is now preparing to compete in the Mrs. America competition after winning the Mrs. Virginia America title in May.
BATH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots hit Lynchburg business early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are looking for two vehicles after a window at Historic Midland Motors was shattered as a result of gunfire early Sunday morning. Police responded at around 1:50 a.m. to the area of 13th and Main Streets for multiple reports of shots fired...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New roundabout opens in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday was the big opening day at the intersection of routes 311 and 419 in Roanoke County of a project years in the making, as we previously reported. As a new roundabout opened, drivers were still trying to navigate it, and VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Horse and buggy struck in Rustburg hit-and-run

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A hit-and-run investigation involving a horse and buggy in Campbell County is underway. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the incident on Red House Road in Rustburg on Monday night. Deputies say the driver struck the buggy and fled the scene. While neither the...
WSET

Windsor brings trendy clothing options to River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is welcoming a new national retailer to their Center Court. Windsor Fashions LLC has officially opened its doors. "We have needed more national retail apparel and they are definitely bringing all the unique fashions. We think our customers will be excited," Melissa Faria, General Manager for River Ridge Mall said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Drive-by shooting shatters Midland Motors window, witnesses say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Shots rang out in Downtown Lynchburg over the weekend. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13th and Main Streets in Downtown Lynchburg. No injuries have been reported, but the front window...
LYNCHBURG, VA

