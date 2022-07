EXETER, Pa. — Kids at the Growing Patch Early Learning Center in Exeter were hard at work. "We're filling up lemonade cups for customers," Blake Eshelman said. Each year, the kids look forward to setting up shop outside of the daycare. The director tells us the kids were inspired by some of their friends who started stands and wanted to start one of their own and donate the proceeds to a local charity.

EXETER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO