Louisville, KY

Louisville's Spring Street Bar & Grill to reopen in Irish Hill after closing in 2020

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
One of the most painful restaurant closures of 2020 was Spring Street Bar and Grill, which shut down in the Irish Hill neighborhood after 33 years when its owner decided to retire.

Now, the restaurant is coming back. High Horse Bar, which opened in Butchertown in 2019, announced the reopening on Facebook on Friday.

"We are so happy and honored to announce that we will be reopening Spring Street Bar & Grill this Fall," the post read. "We are excited to serve you again."

Spring Street's Facebook page has been updated with a new photo and a "coming Fall 2022" sign, but nothing else at this time.

High Horse Bar's ownership team includes Brian Goodwin, Dennie Humphrey, Marie Zahn, Roger Rominez and James Wise, who also run the cocktail bar Darling's in the Highlands. Previously, the team operated Jimmy Can't Dance, which closed last March.

They are re-opening Spring Street in partnership with Calvin Philley and Ben West.

It will be the same bar Louisvillians remember, not a new concept, Goodwin said.

"We've been looking at spring street for a long time, like years, ever since it closed," Goodwin said. "We talked to the owner who was a friend of a friend and everyone was on board. The heart of the story is all of us just love that bar so much and we want it back."

Features reporter Dahlia Ghabour covers food, dining trends and restaurants in the Louisville area. Send tips on new places or story ideas to dghabour@courier-journal.com or follow on Twitter @dghabour.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

