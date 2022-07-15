No foul play suspected after woman’s body dropped off at Stillwater hospital

Stillwater Police Department

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, 7/15/2022: According to a Facebook post from the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected from this morning’s incident. The woman was dead when she was dropped off at the hospital. Three teenagers dropped off the body, and then left to pickup another family member to return to the hospital.

Officers with the Stillwater Police Department are interviewing three people after a woman’s body was dropped off at the emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center.

The body was dropped off before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

A security officer patrolling the parking lot spotted the dark-colored SUV and followed it. Officers were able to stop the car and take the three people into custody.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

