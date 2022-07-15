ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin judge has ruled against the state prison system, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with...

voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again

(The Center Square) – It is going to be another scolding for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will meet on Wednesday to consider new rules for ballot curing. Curing is when local election clerks fill in missing information on ballots,...
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
wxpr.org

Two Planned Parenthood Groups Collaborate to Ensure WI Abortion Access

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites. Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally banned after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case guaranteeing access to abortions. Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the new...
wxpr.org

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, an officer-involved shooting, and abortion access

People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988 for assistance. Health officials hope the new number will connect more people with the resources they need. Then, the criminal division of the state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Forest County. The incident involved a UTV driver and a DNR warden. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Finally, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them.Michels' campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn't endorsed anyone in the GOP...
discoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Dodge County DA still reviewing incident involving former Washington County supervisor

The Dodge County District Attorney has not yet made on a final decision on a situation involving former Washington County Supervisor Tim Michalak. Michalak brought a gun into the Washington County Public Safety Building on March 9. At the time, Washington County Board and committee meetings were being held in the building. Firearms are prohibited from public safety buildings, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recommended that Michalak be charged with two misdemeanors in connection to the incident. The case was referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Michalak resigned after being urged to do so by then Washington County Board Chairman Don Kriefall.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For Marquette County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Marquette County to address the impacts of thunderstorms and flash flooding that caused widespread damage in May. “As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist...
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
US News and World Report

Judge Nixes Arrest Warrant for Republican County Clerk After Bond Breach

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado judge on Friday nixed an arrest warrant for a county clerk who was indicted on felony charges of tampering with voting equipment and then lost a bid for the Republican nomination to Colorado's top election-management post. Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett said he was...
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit. The lawsuit from defeated candidate Joey Gilbert challenges a primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and was filed with state District Court in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday.
KIDO Talk Radio

Nation Reacts To Idaho Grandmother’s Federal Prison Sentence

The plight of a 69-year-old Idaho grandmother serving time in a federal prison draws support from several prominent Conservative advocates. Pam Hemphill, fighting breast cancer, is serving a sixty-day sentence for her efforts to cover the January 6th storming of the capitol dome. Locally, television personality Brian Holmes has been...
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
