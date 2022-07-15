ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

A few showers and storms possible this weekend

By Brian Walder
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Rain chances will continue at times this evening and tonight, although we shouldn’t see anything as heavy or widespread as what we saw this morning. A few additional showers and storms may be possible this weekend, but overall we should see lots of dry time...

