Fort Myers, FL

Accused killer of FMPD officer Jobbers-Miller seeks new trial venue, cites media coverage

By Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
The man charged in the 2018 killing of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller is seeking to move his case out of Southwest Florida, arguing that local media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

"After Defendant’s arrest, the case began to receive media attention. The overwhelming majority of the coverage has been extremely negative for Defendant and has included details of his arrests and prior record," an attorney for 33-year-old Wismer Desmaret wrote in a July 11 motion. "Defendant cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Lee or Collier County because of the extensive, inflammatory, and prejudicial pretrial publicity in the case."

Desmaret is accused of killing Jobbers-Miller on July 21, 2018. Jobbers-Miller was pursuing Desmaret for the alleged theft of a cell phone when Desmaret grabbed the officer's gun during a scuffle and shot him, according to police.

Desmaret is facing several charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder of a second Fort Myers police officer, resisting an officer with violence, robbery, depriving an officer of his means of protection, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

Last year, Desmaret's defense attorney Andrew Crawford indicated he would pursue an insanity defense.

Desmaret has been held in jail since his arrest in 2018 and faces the death penalty if convicted. His trial could begin as soon as Sept. 6, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, was a two-year veteran of the Fort Myers force when he was killed. Before moving to Florida to pursue a career as a police officer, Jobbers-Miller worked as a volunteer firefighter in Wayne, New Jersey

