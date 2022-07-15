Jett Trial Date To Be Soon Set In Dullenty Murder

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments for assault, robbery and burglary-related crimes. 19-year old Emonie A. Evans, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from May when Hopkinsville Police went to a home on Grandview Drive to serve Evans several felony warrants. When officers arrived and looked through the window they reportedly saw Evans laying on a bed with a gun on his waist. After police said they surrounded the home, Evans came out of the house unarmed. During a search of the house, police found the gun, covered up, behind a dryer. Officers also located a marijuana blunt and ammunition inside the home.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO