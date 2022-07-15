ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

By Jennifer Mobilia
 3 days ago

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed.

Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help.

According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to complain about the tall grass and weeds, but nothing was ever done.

Redevelopment Authority looking to maintain tall grass in east Erie neighborhood

On Wednesday, we asked the Erie Redevelopment Authority, who owns the property, why they haven’t kept the property up to code.

The grass has since been cut.

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
3d ago

Imagine that !!! Isn't it funny how it took the media to get something done ? Guess they didn't like the publicity. How many other properties do they own that look that way ?

