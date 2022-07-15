Car Sense with North Georgia Toyota: The process of buying a car has changed

CANTON, Ga. - A section of Interstate 575 in Canton was shut down while crews cleared an overturned dump truck. The Canton Police Department said the crash happened on I-575 north near the Hickory Flat Highway overpass. "Removing will take time," a Facebook post from Canton police said. "Please seek...
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 55.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago. The national...
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) – An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red […]
Law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are hammering down on their gas pedal during the fourth annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” speed enforcement operation. After the last 5year’s highly successful operation that drew national attention, Georgia will join neighboring...
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash involving an Illinois family in Catoosa County last Friday has created concerns over the safety of the intersection in Ringgold and whether there are enough warning signs in place to prevent crashes like this one. Last Friday 3 children were hurt and...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An embattled Chattanooga bar has reached a settlement with the City. On Thursday, Chattanooga Beer Board members will vote to either accept or reject the proposed settlement between The Blue Light and The City of Chattanooga. That's according to the board's agenda, released on Monday. This...
CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police announced Monday that officers had made a 'significant arrest' for gun theft and car theft charges. Right now, it's not clear who was arrested, or how many. Police have not yet identified the suspect or suspects. We're working to learn more. A Facebook post...
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Chickamauga Police are looking for the owner of a dog who was left tied to a guardrail out in the heat. The dog was left in front of the Lee and Gordon Grist Mill on Red Belt Road on Friday between 10:30 and 11:20 in the morning.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The U.S. Coast Guard plans to conduct a large-scale drill this week involving a vessel on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, officials said. The maritime incident readiness drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Riverpark boat ramp in Chattanooga, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7/17 @ 3:53 P.M. A Chattanooga family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after their home and belongings were heavily damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon. Officials responded to the home around 1:20 p.m. on Givens Road off East Brainerd Road. Fire officials...
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead, three children are injured and one man is in jail after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Catoosa County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Battlefield Parkway near the intersection of Three Notch Rd. just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
DALLAS, Ga. — Police in the Paulding County town of Dallas are happy to report that a missing man with autism has been located and is safe. Johnny Lee White, 64, was reported missing on Saturday morning just before 11:30 a.m. from a home on Trailside Drive in Dallas.
ATLANTA - Charles Farmer of Cherokee County, Georgia, was twenty-something and newly married, when he started feeling like something was off. He loves dancing, but started feeling pain, sometimes it was in his groin, sometimes it was all over, sometimes he had a stranger tenderness in his breasts. At first,...
A northwest Georgia woman was arrested locally on drug charges Sunday. Jill Nichols, age 43 from Summerville, Georgia was jailed around 12:10am on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs – and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was released at 1:28 that afternoon after posting bond.
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County continues to have problems with someone cutting overhead cable lines to get copper. The vandals/thieves have cut sections of cable from telephone poles over the last few months, causing television and internet outages in the area. The most recent cases were on Lane...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says its officers dealt with five separate incidents on Friday. The first one happened at at 5:40, when police say 31-year-old Bryan King went to a home in the 2500 block of O’Rear Street to get money he was reportedly owed.
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, this incident occurred on Wednesday. Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to the location after a neighbor advised that several men were attempting to break into a vehicle. The responding officers located two stolen vehicles and a discarded stolen firearm near...
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about an opportunity for visitors to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History to step into the General, the historic locomotive made famous by the Civil War Great Locomotive Chase:. The popular annual Railroad Rendezvous event will return to...
