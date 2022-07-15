ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Sense with North Georgia Toyota: The process of buying a car has changed

By Nathan Gayle
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALTON, Ga. — James, Greg Epps and Eddie Brooker...

newschannel9.com

fox5atlanta.com

Dump truck overturns on I-575 North in Canton

CANTON, Ga. - A section of Interstate 575 in Canton was shut down while crews cleared an overturned dump truck. The Canton Police Department said the crash happened on I-575 north near the Hickory Flat Highway overpass. "Removing will take time," a Facebook post from Canton police said. "Please seek...
CANTON, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Gas Prices In Chattanooga Make Another Huge Drop In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 55.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago. The national...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WRBL News 3

Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) – An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red […]
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
wrganews.com

Operation Southern Slowdown starts this week

Law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are hammering down on their gas pedal during the fourth annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” speed enforcement operation. After the last 5year’s highly successful operation that drew national attention, Georgia will join neighboring...
CALHOUN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
CANTON, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga woman serving hot fish with a dose of HOPE

A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Dog left tied to a guardrail in Chickamauga

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Chickamauga Police are looking for the owner of a dog who was left tied to a guardrail out in the heat. The dog was left in front of the Lee and Gordon Grist Mill on Red Belt Road on Friday between 10:30 and 11:20 in the morning.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WTVC

Fire collapses roof in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7/17 @ 3:53 P.M. A Chattanooga family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after their home and belongings were heavily damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon. Officials responded to the home around 1:20 p.m. on Givens Road off East Brainerd Road. Fire officials...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia newlywed talks about the cancer symptoms he almost overlooked

ATLANTA - Charles Farmer of Cherokee County, Georgia, was twenty-something and newly married, when he started feeling like something was off. He loves dancing, but started feeling pain, sometimes it was in his groin, sometimes it was all over, sometimes he had a stranger tenderness in his breasts. At first,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Woman Caught with Drugs in Cherokee County

A northwest Georgia woman was arrested locally on drug charges Sunday. Jill Nichols, age 43 from Summerville, Georgia was jailed around 12:10am on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs – and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was released at 1:28 that afternoon after posting bond.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

Catoosa authorities looking for cable stripping thieves

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County continues to have problems with someone cutting overhead cable lines to get copper. The vandals/thieves have cut sections of cable from telephone poles over the last few months, causing television and internet outages in the area. The most recent cases were on Lane...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

