Many people in the unincorporated area of South Lake County are waiting weeks to have their trash picked up. Response from Lake County: The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing staffing challenges in the South Lake County area. Residents in unincorporated South Lake County may experience collection issues as a result. Residents who experience issues with their collection services should contact the Lake County Division of Solid Waste at [email protected] so that their issue may be tracked.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO