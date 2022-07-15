ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka

WNDU
 3 days ago

www.wndu.com

WOOD TV8

Driver hits parked semi-truck, injured near Sturgis

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Monday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township. A pickup...
STURGIS, MI
wtvbam.com

Sturgis woman injured in St. Joseph County Monday morning crash

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was injured Monday morning in a St. Joseph County two vehicle crash. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says the crash took place in the area of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township just before 7:00 a.m..
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

One dead after single-vehicle crash off State Road 25 near Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County on Sunday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on State Road 25, just south of Ferguson Road, around 4 a.m. The jeep then left the east side of the road and rolled over several times.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

One dead after Sunday morning crash in Kosciusko County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says that one person died Sunday morning as the result of a single vehicle crash southwest of Warsaw. Officers responded to reports of a crash on State Road 25, south of Ferguson Road shortly before 4 a.m. Reports indicate that Cassandra Doerr, 29, from Leesburg was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee southbound on State Road 25 when the vehicle left the eastside of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Taken To Hospital After Wreck

PIERCETON — A Pierceton woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a wreck along SR 13 on Friday, July 15. It happened at 2:04 p.m. along SR 13 just south of East Old Road 30 north of Pierceton. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report,...
PIERCETON, IN
abc57.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman shot while driving

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who was shot while driving early Sunday morning. At 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Springland and Roeske avenues for a shots fired call and reports someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies interrupt burglary at Knoll Brothers Truck Stop

HAMLET, Ind. -- Deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at the Knoll Brothers Truck Stop in Hamlet early Sunday morning, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the gas station around 7:15 a.m., they found a man near a blue Honda. While investigating, deputies found a...
HAMLET, IN
abc57.com

Man caught allegedly trying to steal gas

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to steal fuel from a fleet truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charles Lawson was arrested on the charges of theft and criminal mischief. On Sunday, an officer with the South Bend Police Department...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of breaking into woman's home despite protection order

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramone Thompson, Jr., 25, was arrested on the charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy. On Thursday, officers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar General in Oronoko Township

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General in Oronoko Township on Saturday. According to police, they were dispatched at around 8:43 p.m. to the Dollar General at 9179 M-139 near George Street. Witnesses said that an unknown black male, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, showed the clerk a pistol and demanded money. The pistol had been tucked in the robber’s waist band. While the clerk was putting the money in a bag, the suspect quickly left the store without taking any money or property.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

