Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General in Oronoko Township on Saturday. According to police, they were dispatched at around 8:43 p.m. to the Dollar General at 9179 M-139 near George Street. Witnesses said that an unknown black male, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, showed the clerk a pistol and demanded money. The pistol had been tucked in the robber’s waist band. While the clerk was putting the money in a bag, the suspect quickly left the store without taking any money or property.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO