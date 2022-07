Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. There was an influx of developers into the Cardano [ADA] Github development network in recent months. Despite developments on the technical side, the sentiment remained bearish. On the price charts as well, the trend was downward on the longer timeframes. This was an obvious sign of fear in the market and a lack of buying volume. In the next month or two, Cardano could post further losses on the charts if the $0.4 level was ceded to the bears.

