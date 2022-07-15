Sun King Brewery sets date for grand opening in Mishawaka

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting a one day adults-only camp on August 6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and learn more about the role that conservation plays in zoo culture.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Roads, cones and construction, all things that continue to fill the streets of South Bend this summer as part of the city’s Rebuilding Our Streets Program. “Our city paving program is in full swing. Our city crews are out paving. We also have contractors...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews began patchwork on a stretch of M-51 in Niles on Monday. MDOT is investing $30,000 to patch one mile of M-51 from Main St. to Fort St. in Niles. It’s prep work for a scheduled project in 2021, to remove two U.S. 12 bridges...
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tenants at a South Bend senior citizen apartment complex are asking for clarity and accountability after they said their only elevator has been broken for five weeks. “If you tell them about it, they don’t care. They just want their rent money,” said resident Earl...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Monday is the last day to put in an application for the South Bend Police Department Citizen's Academy. The nine-week course gives participants an inside look at a day in the life of a police officer. Classes will include conversations with special units and helping with...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Avenue in Mishawaka reopened on Monday. However, crews have placed road closure barricades on Dragoon Trail—just east of Fir Road—for water main installations to George Wilson Park. That detour will take drivers to 12th Street using Fir...
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus. Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Two Notre Dame baseball assistant coaches will be following in the footsteps of former head coach Link Jarrett. Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal,...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - How would you like to get a full-body workout in, and experience nature at the same time? There’s a place in Benton Harbor where you can do both. The Woods Fitness Park opened in 2020. It offers more than 70 obstacles and three miles...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana. Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday. SEE ALSO | Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana...
A woman has died after a shooting in Michigan City over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, July 17, at 1:50 a.m., when police were called to the area of Springland and Roske Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver seat...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass. Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders. “So, what we are trying to do is separate...
State officials are on their way to Michigan City to help determine how a factory fire nearly destroyed a factory building over the weekend. The cause may take a while to determine. The investigation is just underway, and the city fire marshal says there’s so much damage, they have to...
