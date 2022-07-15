ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Sun King Brewery sets date for grand opening in Mishawaka

WNDU
 3 days ago

WNDU

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Adults-only camp planned for August 6 at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting a one day adults-only camp on August 6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and learn more about the role that conservation plays in zoo culture.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Venus

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus. Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Love Local Weekend attracts vendors to St. Joseph

The South Bend Lions clinched the USL League Two Valley Division championship after defeating the Dayton Dutch Lions on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Two Notre Dame baseball assistant coaches will be following in the footsteps of former head coach Link Jarrett. Jack Findlay to withdraw from transfer portal,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Momentum growing in Elkhart for Hively Avenue Overpass project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass. Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders. “So, what we are trying to do is separate...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City factory fire under investigation

State officials are on their way to Michigan City to help determine how a factory fire nearly destroyed a factory building over the weekend. The cause may take a while to determine. The investigation is just underway, and the city fire marshal says there’s so much damage, they have to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

