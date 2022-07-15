ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

First Alert Forecast

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Michigan City after a woman was killed early Sunday morning. Michigan City police responded just before 2 in the morning for a shots fired call in the area of Springland and Roeske Avenues. They found a woman with an...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

One dead after single-vehicle crash off State Road 25 near Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County on Sunday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on State Road 25, just south of Ferguson Road, around 4 a.m. The jeep then left the east side of the road and rolled over several times.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Elkhart, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Officials investigating massive warehouse fire in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Michigan City are investigating a massive fire sparking Saturday afternoon at a warehouse. The Michigan City Police Department says crews responded to the 1100 block of W. Barker Avenue around 2 p.m. At least four firetrucks spent hours into the evening trying to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Venus

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Venus. Venus is nearly two years old. She’s been at the shelter...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michigan Works! hosts expungement, resource fair in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Teachers ride for free on South Shore Line this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line is thanking local educators this week!. From July 18 to 24, teachers will be allowed to travel for free on the South Shore Line. However, it applies to their off-peak weekday and weekend trains only. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Love Local Weekend attracts vendors to St. Joseph

SOUTH BEND, IN

