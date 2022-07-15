ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Valley Unified upgrading school bus fleet, but its driver shortage continues

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
The Coachella Valley Unified School District is working to upgrade its bus fleet, investing in cleaner-burning fuel and air conditioning — which some buses still lack. But hard feelings continue over bus route delays and one trustee's comments that offended employees.

CVUSD will use a $1.2 million grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District to help expand a compressed natural gas bus fueling station.

The grant program is intended to encourage organizations to purchase cleaner engines, vehicles and equipment to support the state’s air quality goals.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is an alternative to gasoline. Compared to conventional diesel and gasoline vehicles, natural gas vehicles offer reduced greenhouse gas emissions and other air quality benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The grant dovetails with the school district’s multiyear, $15 million plan to invest in a cleaner, newer bus fleet.

In 2020, CVUSD invested $2.5 million to purchase 10 new CNG buses. It now operates 27, and is in the process of adding 25 more, according to a board report.

However, the district still uses 62 diesel buses and is seeking funding to replace them over the next few years, the report says.

When CVUSD applied for the grant, its natural gas compressor station could handle 20 buses. It plans to nearly quadruple that capacity to 75 CNG buses, the report says.

Buses without air conditioning

Not all CVUSD buses have air conditioning, and multiple residents voiced their concern about that at a recent board meeting.

“I don't know why we still have buses without air conditioning in the desert,” said Trustee Silvia Paz at a June board meeting.

Superintendent Luis Valentino said at the time the district is in the process of making sure its entire fleet has air conditioning. A staffer added that the district has ordered 31 buses this year with air conditioning.

On Thursday, the board approved a contract to install or retrofit rear air conditioning systems on four special education buses. The buses do, however, have functional front air conditioning.

The four buses were “not built specifically for our area, and our district purchased them as we had a need for buses and the vendor had them in stock,” according to a board report. The report does not say when the district purchased these vehicles.

Driver shortage and sharp words

On Thursday, Rosa Rapan, a CVUSD transportation department employee since 2003, addressed the board during public comment period to say she did not accept Trustee Jesus Gonzalez's apology for comments he made about her department at a previous board meeting.

"He made really bad accusations against the drivers," Rapan said. "I think it's important for us to come back and try to explain a little bit how the department works and how hard some of us work."

Gonzalez was not present at the meeting to hear her speak.

In June, the school board acknowledged that district buses were routinely running late to pick up students, leaving them in the sun for more than an hour at times and getting them to school after classes began.

The problem stems from a bus driver shortage.

As of June 16, the district had 78 bus routes but only 65 drivers and "hiring has been difficult," district spokesperson Lissette Santiago told The Desert Sun.

Gonzalez also blamed high rates of driver absenteeism, and he alleged that a labor union encouraged that.

About a dozen drivers attended the next school board meeting on June 23 to say Gonzalez unfairly attacked their professionalism. A representative for the California School Employees Association that represents the bus drivers accused Gonzalez of union busting after he suggested the district consider privatizing its bus system and of making "scurrilous, defamatory comments" about the district's drivers. Union busting is illegal.

Later in that June meeting, Gonzalez offered a brief apology: "If I offended anybody, I apologize for that."

Looking for ways to improve

On Thursday, the CVUSD Board of Education approved a $30,000 contract with Pupil Transformation Information LLC, a school transportation consultant, to perform a review of the district's transportation, vehicle maintenance and fleet program.

At least four people from the firm will interview staffers and review internal documents on CVUSD's transportation operations, staffing and budget. Within 60 business days after finishing that work, they'll give the school district a draft report of findings and recommendations, according to a board document.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

