Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 555 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Usery Mountain Park, or near East Mesa, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park and San Tan Village Mall. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 178 and 204. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 166 and 197. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 12 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

