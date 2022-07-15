ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings....

12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 555 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Usery Mountain Park, or near East Mesa, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park and San Tan Village Mall. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 178 and 204. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 166 and 197. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 12 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Power outages hit East Valley Sunday night as strong monsoon storms roll in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong line of storms is rolling through parts of Pinal and Maricopa Counties Sunday night. Lightning, wind, dust, and heavy rain are all expected for communities in the storm’s path. SRP reported nearly 42,000 customers lost power just after 8:30 pm as the bulk...
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Rescue helicopter flies apparent heart attack victim off Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Rescue crews used a helicopter to carry an apparent heart attack victim off a Phoenix hiking trail on Monday morning, authorities said. The man called 911 around 6:45 a.m. and said he thought he was having a heart attack after traveling about half a mile on the Piestewa Nature Trail, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

