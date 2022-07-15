ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOA awards grants to support waterway public access, youth education in Milwaukee

By Jennifer Sawhney, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Wisconsin Department of Administration awarded grants to four Milwaukee-area organizations Friday at the UWM School of Freshwater Sciences to support ecological and economic sustainability projects for Wisconsin's coastal communities.

DOA awarded $235,000 to four organizations in the Milwaukee area: Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, Redevelopment Authority for the City of Milwaukee, Southeastern Wisconsin Watershed Trust and Green Wisconsin.

Projects supported by the grants include educating Milwaukee youth on waterways, increasing public access to Lake Michigan, developing a small-business program centered on healthy waterways and supporting green infrastructure.

These grants were part of an initiative supported by Governor Tony Evers "to support sustainability, resiliency, and economic growth for coastal communities" according to a media release.

Keeping Greater Milwaukee Beautiful received $38,075 to fund the Milwaukee Water Investigation Project, a youth-centered education program.

"We are hoping to engage over 500 Milwaukee youth on the importance of water, water conservation and water resources," said Zoe Jump, executive director of KGMB.

The largest grant, $128,000, was awarded to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee. The grant will fund "The Node", an emerging development in the Harbor District, said commissioner of city development Lafayette Crump.

The project will increase public access to over 4,300 feet of waterfront and facilitate the creation of over 3,000 square feet of natural habitat.

It will allow residents and visitors "the ability to view and touch the water," said Crump.

He added that this is part of an ongoing river walk revitalization project that he hopes will allow all Milwaukeeans equitable access the city's waterways.

Erin Povak accepted a $25,215 award on behalf of Southeastern Wisconsin Watershed Trust to provide storm water education to small-businesses in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. She said the organization already provides this type of education to residents of over 30 municipalities.

Clean Wisconsin also received $44,066 to support green infrastructure in the 38th Street Industrial Corridor.

The grants were provided through the DOA's Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, which will award $1.4 million in grants to 41 projects across Wisconsin's coastal regions this year, said Kathy Blumenfeld, DOA secretary-designee.

Previous grants have supported projects that included dredging the harbor, beautifying Jones Island and building access to cruise ships, Blumenfeld said.

The Wisconsin Coastal Management Grant Program provides funding for educational support, habitat protection and restoration, land use planning, pollution control and other projects.

"Water is our most precious natural resource and the 1000 miles of our coastline play a huge role in commerce, recreation, education, and simply making Wisconsin a great place to work to live and to play," she said.

