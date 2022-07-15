City honors Brooklyn firefighter who saved child while off duty

Brooklyn firefighter Stefon Douglas, who was honored by New York City on July 15, 2022. (FDNY)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — East Flatbush native and FDNY member Stefon Douglas was honored by New York City Mayor Adams Friday. Douglas, who’s served the city for six years, rescued a child from an all-hands fire in his home borough on June 5.

Douglas was off-duty when the rescue took place.

“I was reading over this report, and it was just a powerful, powerful summation of someone who goes beyond the call of duty,” Adams said at the ceremony.

Adams added that Douglas could have simply gone home after his shift was over that day. Instead, he saw flames and jumped into action — despite having only limited equipment. Using the breathing apparatus in the back of his car and a garden hose, Douglas was able to fight the blaze, get inside the Brooklyn home and save a young girl.

“That baby will never forget it,” Adams continued. “You are permanently connected to her.”

According to the FDNY, Douglas — a first-generation firefighter — joined the department after working for Con Edison for eight years. A retired firefighter paid for Douglas’ examine application after he expressed his own interest in serving.

“This job, I love it,” Douglas said Friday. “I took a chance at it, and it became something that’s … it’s been a blessing.”

The city’s proclamation, issued by Adams and acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, officially names July 15 “Firefighter Stefon Douglas Day.”