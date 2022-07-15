ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City honors Brooklyn firefighter who saved child while off duty

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M9IR_0ghGGf3t00
Brooklyn firefighter Stefon Douglas, who was honored by New York City on July 15, 2022. (FDNY)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — East Flatbush native and FDNY member Stefon Douglas was honored by New York City Mayor Adams Friday. Douglas, who’s served the city for six years, rescued a child from an all-hands fire in his home borough on June 5.

Douglas was off-duty when the rescue took place.

“I was reading over this report, and it was just a powerful, powerful summation of someone who goes beyond the call of duty,” Adams said at the ceremony.

Adams added that Douglas could have simply gone home after his shift was over that day. Instead, he saw flames and jumped into action — despite having only limited equipment. Using the breathing apparatus in the back of his car and a garden hose, Douglas was able to fight the blaze, get inside the Brooklyn home and save a young girl.

“That baby will never forget it,” Adams continued. “You are permanently connected to her.”

According to the FDNY, Douglas — a first-generation firefighter — joined the department after working for Con Edison for eight years. A retired firefighter paid for Douglas’ examine application after he expressed his own interest in serving.

“This job, I love it,” Douglas said Friday. “I took a chance at it, and it became something that’s … it’s been a blessing.”

The city’s proclamation, issued by Adams and acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, officially names July 15 “Firefighter Stefon Douglas Day.”

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found a 37-year-old man who was unconscious and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Motorcyclist strikes pedestrian in Harlem, both hospitalized

A motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on a Harlem street, police said Monday. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital. The pedestrian, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was in stable condition at the same hospital. The collision happened at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday when the motorcyclist, heading north on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., struck ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl says mom saved her life during Bronx shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage girl almost lost her life during a trip to a bodega to get milk for breakfast. The 13-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mom were in a Southern Boulevard store on Sunday night when shots rang out. A bullet hit the teen’s hand and another grazed her neck. Police said […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
1010WINS

Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said. According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Fdny
CBS New York

4 hospitalized after fire in Fordham Heights

NEW YORK -- Four people are hospitalized Sunday from a fire overnight at a building in the Bronx. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene on Ryer Avenue just after midnight in the Fordham Heights section. Video from the scene shows large pieces of debris falling from the building and crashing onto the ground below. According to the FDNY, the fire started on second floor of the 6-story building. The injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions. The fire was under control. 
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

4 people shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD was still looking for suspects after 4 people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, including a 16-year-old who was left in critical condition. It happened just after 8 p.m. in Brownsville near Livonia Ave. and Rockaway Ave. The 16-year-old was shot in the head. EMS...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said. Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body. Medics rushed ...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAJ

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside New York home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy