Year's first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Easton

EASTON – West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year in a sample from Easton, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health .

The DPH confirmed the positive test on Wednesday in a mosquito sample collected in Easton on Monday, July 11, according to the DPH.

No human or animal cases of WNV have been detected so far this year, the DPH said. There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding.

Easton continues to be designated as being low risk as described in the Massachusetts Arbovirus Surveillance and Response Plan, according to the Easton Health Department.

The species of mosquito that tested positive is culiseta melanura, which is primarily a bird biting mosquito, but it has also been known to bite mammals, Easton Health Inspector Mark Taylor said in a written statement.

In response to the positive WNV test result in Easton, Brockton sent out a call to residents Friday at 10:39 a.m. urging them to take precautions:

"This is a Public Service Announcement: The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced for this season the 'First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Sample' in a Town near us. Through bites, this mosquito can infect humans with the virus that causes Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), which can be a serious illness Therefore, Mayor (Robert) Sullivan and the Board of Health are urging all residents to take precautions and use bug spray when doing outdoor activities. For more information, please visit the City of Brockton website at: www.brockton.ma.us ."

Contracting these viruses can lead to serious health issues.

While roughly 80% of people who contract West Nile virus show no symptoms, some may develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control regarding West Nile virus, "about 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness."

Across Massachusetts, there have been 148 reported cases of West Nile virus between 2011 and 2020, seven of whom have died, according to a Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) fact sheet on West Nile virus.

However, the DPH cautions that it is difficult to know exactly how many people have actually been infected over the years because the disease is most often reported in people with severe illness and "most people who are exposed to WNV have no symptoms."

Eastern equine encephalitis, another mosquito-borne disease, is much more deadly than West Nile but also very rare, according to the DPH .

Outbreaks of EEE occur roughly every 10 to 20 years in Massachusetts , and typically last two to three years. Most recently, an outbreak occurred in 2019 and lasted through 2020, with 16 reported cases and seven deaths , including several people from Southeastern Massachusetts.

No EEE positive-mosquitoes or human or animal cases of EEE have been detected so far this year , the DPH said.

According to the CDC , "approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems."

Symptoms of EEE, which typically show up between three and 10 days after the bite, most commonly include swelling of the brain, but also can include fever, stiff neck, headache and lack of energy.

Mosquitos are relatively common in Massachusetts , with 51 species of mosquitos being found in the state.

