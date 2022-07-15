ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Investigation yields additional charges against Onslow County man

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dy7u_0ghGFIzV00
Kevin Diaz (OCSO)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing additional sex-related charges against a minor after an investigation following his June 20 arrest.

Kevin Baldemar Diaz was initially arrested on June 20. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and indecent liberties with a child.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said “several images and videos” depicting sexual acts were discovered in Diaz’s phone. Investigators found that Diaz was responsible for sending those files to the victim.

Based on those discoveries, additional criminal charges were approved against Diaz. He was arrested Thursday on the following charges: indecent liberties with a child; two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor; statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger; and dissemination of obsecenities to minors.

Diaz was issued an additional $225,000 secured bond, raising his total bond to $325,000.

OCSO said the investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip.

Comments / 2

James Hunt
2d ago

Curious to know if this is one of Biden's illegal immigrants? The lately have been leaving that kind of information out of their stories!

Reply
2
Related
WITN

Man accused of 2020 Emerald Isle murder takes guilty plea, gets life in prison

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of a 2020 murder in Emerald Isle was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he pled guilty to the charges against him. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 28-year-old Patrick Whitley, of Havelock, pled guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Carteret County Superior Court Monday. After the verdict, the judge sentenced Whitley to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted for theft from Jacksonville home improvement store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is looking for a man suspected of stealing from a big-box home improvement store. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said he is a person of interest in a felony larceny that occurred at Lowes Home Improvement store on Yopp Road.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
WRAL

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store. Jacksonville police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe's Closet just outside of...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Statutory Rape#Violent Crime#Ocso
neusenews.com

KPD: CASE UPDATE: Arrest made in Adkin Street shooting

During the course of this investigation, Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston, was identified as a possible suspect. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Joe Earl Wilson for First Degree Murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr. Mr. Wilson was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1043hrs, by Kinston Police Officers during a traffic stop on the 700 block Darby Avenue. Kinston, NC. Joe Earl Wilson was held in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

4 nabbed with drugs during traffic stops at NC coast, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women and two men were busted for drugs earlier this week in two separate traffic stops in Wilmington, according to police. The first incident happened Wednesday around 1:10 a.m. when Wilmington police stopped a car in the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard, according to a news release from the Wilmington police department.
newbernnow.com

Update – Police Make Additional Arrest in Courthouse Shooting

On July 13, 2022, police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of 223 Second Avenue, Vanceboro, NC with (1) count Accessory after the Fact for First Degree Homicide, and (1) count Accessory after the Fact for Assault with A Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after a head-on collision just outside of Dover. Jones County officials say EMS were dispatched to Highway 70 near the Tilghman Road area around 7:30 Sunday night. The condition of the victim flown out from the scene is...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Hearing for status of Onslow County Schools board member happening next week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A public hearing will take place on July 25 to determine the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield. Onslow County Schools has set up the hearing, which will begin at 9 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
WECT

State treasurer concerned councilman thinks he’s above the law

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is speaking out about ongoing financial issues in the Town of Navassa, and has specific concerns with the person recently appointed to serve as the town’s finance officer. Folwell said he is worried that Navassa Town Councilman James Hardy, who is serving double duty as the town’s finance officer, perceives himself as “above the law.”
NAVASSA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy