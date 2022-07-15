Furniture Mission receives $1 million donation, plans for new woodworking shop

The Seed for Success Foundation recently awarded the Furniture Mission a $1 million donation for a new and expanded woodworking shop.

It'll be used for further outreach and service to those in need, according to a news release.

"Our new woodworking shop will be a safe, teachable space where mentors, mentees and our team of volunteer carpenters can work together to not only create more furniture for those in need, but also to build and develop carpentry skills in our community's next generation of volunteers," Executive Director Janean Michalov said in the release.

Last year, the organization provided furniture and household items to more than 1,700 households in Sioux Falls, including 1,500 toddler beds. They also build kitchen tables and platform beds in addition to repairing donated furniture and converting unused furniture into nightstands and end tables.

The new woodworking shop will also offer more space for volunteer carpenters and will be located at the Empower Campus.

"We couldn't be more humbled and grateful to the Seed for Success Foundation for this incredible gift," Michalov said. "We're excited to move forward and we can't wait to see how our new woodworking shop will impact our community."