ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Furniture Mission receives $1 million donation, plans for new woodworking shop

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcbYj_0ghGESbk00

The Seed for Success Foundation recently awarded the Furniture Mission a $1 million donation for a new and expanded woodworking shop.

It'll be used for further outreach and service to those in need, according to a news release.

"Our new woodworking shop will be a safe, teachable space where mentors, mentees and our team of volunteer carpenters can work together to not only create more furniture for those in need, but also to build and develop carpentry skills in our community's next generation of volunteers," Executive Director Janean Michalov said in the release.

Last year, the organization provided furniture and household items to more than 1,700 households in Sioux Falls, including 1,500 toddler beds. They also build kitchen tables and platform beds in addition to repairing donated furniture and converting unused furniture into nightstands and end tables.

The new woodworking shop will also offer more space for volunteer carpenters and will be located at the Empower Campus.

"We couldn't be more humbled and grateful to the Seed for Success Foundation for this incredible gift," Michalov said. "We're excited to move forward and we can't wait to see how our new woodworking shop will impact our community."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Furniture Mission expanding as demand increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many families are struggling with inflation, one non-profit in Sioux Falls is working to help people make their houses into homes. The Furniture Mission of South Dakota works to collect used furniture through donations and give it to families in need. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg Community Foundation announces $175,000 Naming Gift

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Community Foundation has announced a $175,000 lead gift from Dakota Access Pipeline, a division of Energy Transfer. The championship field at Harrisburg’s Central Park has been named Dakota Access Field- a way to say thank you to the Dakota Access Pipeline for their donation that allowed for significant improvements to the park.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota calls on the community for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increased grocery prices are driving more and more people to need food assistance, which has put Feeding South Dakota in a bit of a pinch. That’s why the organization asking the community to step up to help. “It is crucial that as...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

Don’t overwater your lawns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot dry weather is taking a toll on yards across KELOLAND. If you’re like a lot of people, you run your sprinklers when you can, but how much should you be watering when it’s this hot?. “A lot of brown spots,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Look Who Won the Indian Scout Rogue Motorcycle!

On Saturday, July 16, crowds gathered at Vern Eide Motoplex - Indian Motorcycle and the new BMW motorcycle in Sioux Falls - eagerly awaiting for their names to be called to come up to "winners row" for a chance at a new Indian Scout Rogue motorcycle in partnership with Classic Rockers B102.7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Groundbreaking for new Senior Living facility held in Madison

Photo courtesy of Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Pictured are Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and Bobbie Bohlen of HME Management in Brookings. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation and HME Management of Brookings celebrated the groundbreaking of a new senior living facility planned for Madison on Thursday. The facility will be located on the south Madison bypass, just east of Madison Regional Health System. The expansion of Heritage Senior Living in Madison will include space for approximately 49 residents and family units, with the second phase of the project adding around twenty townhomes to the site.
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodworking#Volunteers#Carpenters#Charity#The Furniture Mission
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a Dock Diving Event featuring pooches taking the plunge. The first jump is at 8:45 a.m. at the diving pool in the resort’s parking lot on South Cliff Avenue. There will also be food trucks, vendors, raffles and games. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue: Crews bring patient out of building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters rescued a person from a burning home on North Grange Avenue Sunday evening. Crews were dispatched to the house fire in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Officials received reports that someone may still be inside the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KELOLAND TV

Man charged again with violation of eagle law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Montana man has been charged by a Grand Jury on seven counts of violating eagle law. Specifically, Harvey Allen Hugs, according to the indictment from the U.S. District Court of South Dakota Western Division, did knowingly possess, sell, barter, and offer to sell and barter, and transport, a golden eagle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The 5 Worst Nicknames for Towns in Iowa

Whether deserved or not, a number of towns in the Hawkeye State have earned some not-so-prestigious nicknames. Here are five of the absolute worst. There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New high end sneaker store opens in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new retail store opened in downtown Sioux Falls Friday, giving people a new style option when they shop locally owned boutiques. “It is awesome, I’ve never seen a store like this in Sioux Falls before,” Sioux Falls shopper Olivia Baymiller said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair will be singing to a hometown crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair in August is coming home to sing. Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy, will be opening for Justin Moore on August 6th. Eddy posted on social media, “I am THRILLED to be bringing the band back home for this one!!! My hometown fair & the stage I’ve always dreamt of playing!!!!”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy