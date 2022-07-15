ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Chris Hemsworth's Wife, Elsa Pataky, Wasn't a Fan of His 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Muscles

By TooFab Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'" Elsa Pataky was not keen on the huge muscle build her husband Chris Hemsworth put on for the latest installment of the "Thor" franchise. During an...

Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman
Elsa Pataky
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Is Totally Her Mom's Mini in This New Matching Photo

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson adorably twinned with her 3-year-old daughter Rani and you’ll be seeing double. The actress shared two snapshots of the duo on Instagram, which featured them wearing matching tan tank tops while throwing the camera a fierce look. Hudson captioned the photo with a simple yellow heart emoji and some of her celebrity friends hopped into the comment section to show their love. “Mama& her girl,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Leslie Mann shared two red hearts and a heart eye emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) Hudson...
Daily Mail

Furiosa FIRST LOOK: Chris Hemsworth is unrecognisable in a long red beard and prosthetic nose while filming Mad Max prequel in Sydney alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and three children

Chris Hemsworth was hard to spot on the bustling film set of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. The action-movie Adonis, 38, was almost unrecognisable in a red beard and prosthetic nose as he filmed the post-apocalyptic blockbuster at a remote site in Kurnell, south of Sydney's CBD, on Saturday.
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
IndieWire

Christian Bale Couldn’t ‘Compete’ with Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ Physique: ‘No Point in Working Out’

Christian Bale knew he couldn’t go up against Chris Hemsworth in the gym department. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-stars may battle each other onscreen, with Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Hemsworth reprising his role of the titular Nordic god superhero Thor, but actor Bale gave up on looking menacingly buff before even joining the production.
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Cinemablend

Chris Hemsworth’s A Huge Meat Eater. Why Natalie Portman Says He Gave Up Meat For A Day For Her During Thor: Love And Thunder

When people play superheroes in the movies, it can be easy to see the actor as a superhero as well. Fans love Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and it’s certainly true that they seem like really good people, but the real hero of the MCU might be Chris Hemsworth. Both Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman have nothing bad to say about the man, and he made an incredibly nice gesture to Portman during her return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder so that Portman didn’t have to kiss a guy who had just eaten meat.
The Independent

Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth has to hide from other parents when picking his kids up from school

Natalie Portman revealed that her Thor franchise costar Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking up his kids from school to avoid attracting too much attention.The actor, who next appears in Thor: Love and Thunder (out 7 July), was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Saturday (25 June) and spoke about filming the fourth movie in the series in Hemsworth’s native Australia.Portman’s two children, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, accompanied her on the film shoot and were able to attend a local school along with Hemsworth’s children. Hemsworth has three children with wife Elsa Pataky,...
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder has a mind-blowing Loki revelation that everyone missed

Thor: Love and Thunder made $302 million at the global box office during its opening weekend, with $143 million in domestic ticket sales alone. Millions of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans already know what happens in Marvel’s new MCU movie and what it means for the franchise’s future. But there’s one mind-blowing Loki reveal hidden in Thor: Love and Thunder and it might not be immediately apparent. After all, the God of Mischief isn’t really part of Taika Waititi’s new story.
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
