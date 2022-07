If the New York Knicks swing a trade for Donovan Mitchell, the next move could be a deal for Russell Westbrook, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. A source told Stein the Knicks would want to "explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle" if they can acquire Mitchell. A swap for Westbrook could help clear the remaining three years of Randle's initial four-year, $117 million contract signed last offseason after his All-Star campaign in 2020-21.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO