Buckeye Health Plan members can get $10 voucher at Haymaker Farmers' Market in Kent

Buckeye Health Plan is hosting a statewide partnership with Produce Perks, a healthy food incentive program, to provide access to healthy, affordable food and raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition for those on a limited budget.

Buckeye Fresh! Days will be held at markets across the state, including the Haymaker Farmers’ Market, Franklin Avenue and Summit Street in Kent from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Buckeye members attending the market will get a $10 voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, and children of members receive a free Buckeye Buck to purchase a healthy snack, too. Healthy eating is extended to all market-goers through educational activities, giveaways and recipes.

Market-goers will be educated on two Produce Perks programs that supply additional financial resources to purchase healthy food. Through SNAP/EBT shoppers will receive a $1 for $1 match up to $25 at the market from Produce Perks. Families can receive an additional $240 in vouchers to purchase healthy food if they meet TANF eligibility requirements.

