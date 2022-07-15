Troy’s road work schedule for week of July 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for roadway improvement work around the city starting July 19. Officials said all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Road improvement schedule

On July 19 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be paving Hutton Street between 10th Street and 11th Street, 5th Avenue between Rensselaer Street and North Street, and 6th Avenue between Federal Street and Jacob Street. Both Hutton Street and 5th Avenue will be closed while the work takes place.

On July 20 starting at 6 a.m., crews will be paving Mill Street between Campbell Avenue and Burden Avenue. The westbound lane of Mill Street will be closed. Westbound traffic on Mill Street heading toward Burden Avenue will be detoured to Vandenburgh Avenue to Morrison Avenue to High Street.

This work is part of the city’s annual paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety. Earlier this year, Mayor Patrick Madden announced a $10M investment to pave 12.5 miles of road during the next year.

“The city’s annual paving program continues this month with additional work to improve roadway conditions throughout our community. With the cooperation of residents, businesses, and motorists we can quickly and effectively pave streets throughout the city, including major traffic routes like Mill Street in South Troy,” said Madden.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and watch for flaggers. Officials said homes and businesses near the scheduled road work will remain open and accessible during the closure.