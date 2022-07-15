St. Louis forecast: Quick-moving showers Friday evening

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger. Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO