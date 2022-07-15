St. Louis forecast: Quick-moving showers Friday evening

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a home early Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. on the first floor of a home in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace. The house was occupied at the time the fire began. It is unknown at this time if anyone was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Dangerous temperatures ahead in the latest heat wave to hit the St. Louis region. The worst of the heat and humidity will press in Tuesday and stretch at least through Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90's, with the heat index reaching up to 105 degrees.
ST. LOUIS – IDOT will close one westbound lane of the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River starting Monday. The right lane will close from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in order for crews to complete bridge inspections.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger. Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The stage is all set for the Big Gigantic on Sunday night. Thousands are expected to fill The Factory to see the popular EDM band. While many are celebrating the concert, the entertainment venue is celebrating something else... its one-year anniversary. The Factory opened its doors...
Mannino’s Market has been around the block a few times – it started out as a Ferguson grocery store in 1929 then moved to its current Cottleville location in 1998. The business has been passed down through four generations of Manninos and is now being run by Tony Mannino and his wife, Krista. The market specializes in selling high-quality meat, fresh produce and baked goods.
ST. LOUIS – July 18 is the start of St. Louis Burger Week. So to celebrate many St. Louis area restaurants are featuring specialty burgers on their menus. In fact, 60-area restaurants are featuring $8 burgers. The Blue Duck restaurant in Maplewood is one of the. Owner Karmen Rayburn visited to share details about the “tastiest week of the year.”
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking into concerns about water with a strange taste. The water division said residents complained about a metallic, earthy or chlorine taste in their water. The city said tests indicate the water is still safe to drink. The water division...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis first responders came out Saturday to honor fallen paramedics. Fallen paramedics will be honored in Arlington, Virginia at the end of July, but before that happens, the whole country will get to see the names of those lost. Saturday, a ceremony and procession...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An intense fire forced firefighters out of a home in south St. Louis City early Monday morning. The fire happened in the 4400 block of South Compton at around 1 a.m. Crews said the house was vacant when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters were forced out of the home because of the heavy fire. They were eventually able to knock the fire down before reentering the home to put the fire out completely.
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a home in north St. Louis early Friday morning. It started just after 1:30 a.m. on Marcus Avenue near Bircher Boulevard. Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom mattress. There were three people in the house when the fire started. They all got out safely. FOX 2 will […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole a Kia and Hyundai from the Central West End. Authorities released surveillance photos of the two suspects Monday afternoon. Police believe they stole a Kia Optima on July 12 in the 5300 block of Pershing. The Kia was later found crashed and abandoned in the 4600 block of Lee in North City. The two are also accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra from the intersection of Euclid and McPherson nearly a week before.
ST. LOUIS – An inmate died Saturday morning at the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton. Officials said they were doing a medical check on other inmates when they found Donald Matthews on the floor of his cell. He reportedly told jailers he was fine, but when they tried to get him back into bed, he […]
(St. Louis) If you have a 3-1-4 area code, you must now dial all ten digits of a phone number to make a call. There are two reasons for the change, to accommodate the national 9-8-8 crisis lifeline which began operating Saturday, and next month’s launch of a new 5-5-7 area code for the St. Louis region.
