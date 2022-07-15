ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Open day two: Cameron Smith sets record pace at St Andrews

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Okex0_0ghGCNVl00
Sport

Australia’s Cameron Smith stepped confidently into the spotlight vacated by Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy remained firmly in contention in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

After an emotional Woods made an early exit from almost certainly his last competitive appearance on the Old Course, Smith carded a flawless 64 for a 13-under-par halfway total of 131.

That surpassed the previous best for an Open at St Andrews – set by Nick Faldo and Greg Norman in 1990 and matched by Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 – by a shot and gave Smith a two-shot lead over Cameron Young, with McIlroy and Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland a shot further back.

Smith birdied his first three holes, picked up three more around the turn and then holed from 60 feet for an eagle on the 14th to raise the prospect of equalling the lowest round in men’s major history, Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

And although he was unable to make any further gains, the 28-year-old from Brisbane still occupied top spot on a leaderboard packed with world-class players.

“That was pretty cool out there,” a typically understated Smith said. ” A lot of things went right but to do it here was awesome.”

Young added a 69 to his opening 64, while McIlroy found himself six off the pace after covering the front nine in 35, but started for home with three birdies in a row and picked up another on the 17th to return a 68 marred only by a three-putt par on the last.

Shot of the day

Norway’s Hovland was having a mixed back nine, which included two birdies, two bogeys and a par when he reached the 455-yard 16th. Having driven into the right rough he was faced with a 139-yard approach but landed it perfectly, took a couple of hops forward before rolling into the hole for an eagle two – the first at the 16th this week – which boosted him to nine under.

Round of the day

Cameron Smith – 64

Different day. Different Cameron. Same result. Smith birdied his first three holes, picked up three more around the turn and then holed from 60 feet for an eagle on the 14th to raise the prospect of equalling the lowest round in men’s major history, Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017. That he had to settle for a 64, a score American Cameron Young had posted to take the first-round lead, after four successive pars coming home was no great disappointment as it gave him a two-stroke lead heading into the weekend.

Statistic of the day

The last two times Rory McIlroy was 10 under or better through two rounds of a major championship he won (2011 US Open and 2014 Open).

Toughest hole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCZ0M_0ghGCNVl00
The Old Course’s notorious Road Hole was the most difficult in Friday’s second round (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The 495-yard par-four 17th played as the toughest hole, yielding just six birdies all day, with 42 bogeys, eight double-bogeys and one triple-bogey for a scoring average of 4.35.

Easiest hole

The 570-yard par five fifth: There were four eagles, 74 birdies, just 13 bogeys and nothing worse, for a scoring average of 4.56.

Selected tee times

10.30am: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau11.15am: Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak1.45pm: Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence2.50pm: Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick3.35pm: Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson3.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland3.55pm: Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

Forecast

Mostly sunny, cloud increasing late on Saturday afternoon. Winds will be up to 10mph, with gusts between 15mph and 20mph in the afternoon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cameron Smith savours ‘awesome’ Open win and sidesteps LIV Golf questions

Australia’s Cameron Smith hailed his Open Championship victory as “unbelievable” after a stunning final round at St Andrews secured a maiden major title. Smith overturned a four-shot deficit courtesy of his second 64 in the space of three days, the 28-year-old from Brisbane finishing 20 under par to beat the previous record on the Old Course of 19 under set by Tiger Woods in 2000.
GOLF
newschain

The Open day four: Cameron Smith wins first major as Rory McIlroy falls short

Australia’s Cameron Smith produced a stunning final round to capture the 150th Open Championship and inflict more major misery on a shell-shocked Rory McIlroy. McIlroy held a two-shot lead midway through the final round at St Andrews and carded a bogey-free closing 70, but that was not enough to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Cameron Young
newschain

Sam Burns ends his Open Championship campaign with a flourish

American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old, whose round matched Australian Cameron Smith’s best-of-the-week effort on Friday, was three...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Us Open#Open Championship#Ryder Cup#Royal Birkdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch battle to face Sunak in Tory leadership run-off

A three-way battle to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to be the next prime minister will be fought out at Westminster. With the former chancellor comfortably ahead in the Tory leadership contest, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch remain in the hunt for the second place on the ballot that will go to Conservative Party members over the summer.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Mohammed sights set on Sweet Solera spin for Alseyoob

Ismail Mohammed is eyeing up a return to Newmarket’s July Course for his talented debut winner Alseyoob, with the filly set to be pitched in at Group Three level for her second start. The daughter of Lope De Vega cost 125,000 guineas as a yearling last October and hinted...
ANIMALS
newschain

Hoo Ya Mal joins Boughey ahead of possible St Leger bid

Cazoo Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal has joined George Boughey for a possible crack at the St Leger before he departs for Australia later in the year. Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, he was bought by new connections on the eve of Royal Ascot for the princely sum of £1.2million.
ANIMALS
newschain

James Doyle to team up with Mishriff in King George date

James Doyle will replace David Egan on Mishriff in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. It was announced last week that Egan was no longer the retained rider for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal meaning the ride on his star performer, who finished second in the midsummer highlight last year, was up for grabs.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy