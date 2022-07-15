Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:30 p.m. Memorials:People for Paws or Shenandoah Food Pantry. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:. Notes:. Dorothy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Imogene, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis,...
(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a 6-5 11-inning win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Monday night. There were no stats available at post time. The A’s are back home on Tuesday to host the St. Joseph Mustangs at 7:00.
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center has been cited again for putting a resident in jeopardy. State inspectors said this is another case of the facility's lack of staff training. An investigation revealed that a man's oxygen had been shut off to move him — and wasn't turned...
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Officials confirm that a Missouri resident has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming at a southwest Iowa beach earlier in July. The Missouri Public Health Department confirmed the person died on Friday from what they call Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)....
(Clarinda) -- State records show the man convicted of rigging lottery jackpots in Iowa and at least four other states was released Friday after serving more than five years in prison at Clarinda Correctional Facility. Eddie Tipton was head of security at the Multi-State Lottery Association in Urbandale. He implanted...
(Maryville) -- A new chapter begins at Northwest Missouri State University as Dr. Clarence Green takes charge as the interim president. An East St. Louis native, Green received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, before obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. Green has served as chief of the University Police Department since 1997 and has served in various roles, including most recently as vice president of culture. Previously, Green served as the interim vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and as the interim vice president of human resources. Green will serve as president for one year, succeeding John Jasinski, whose contract as president was not renewed by the university's Board of Regents earlier this year. Notably, Green will serve as the first black president of Northwest. Green says that does potentially create some expectations.
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Fairfax late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Applen of Rock Port was northbound on 59 when it began to skid, exited the east side of the roadway and became airborne. The vehicle overturned after striking the ground before coming to rest on its top facing southwest of the east side of 59.
(Sidney) -- Sidney's long-running school construction project has suffered another setback. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News he was disappointed with the recent bidletting for renovation of the district's football stadium and track--the last remaining piece of the district's major construction initiative connected to a $10 million bond issue passed in November, 2019. Hood tells KMA News portions of the project failed to attract bids from interested companies.
Springfield-based stainless steel manufacturer Paul Mueller Co. (OTC: MUEL) has implemented its second wage hike in as many years. This month, roughly 380 hourly manufacturing workers in Springfield and Osceola, Iowa, were awarded wage increases, according to a news release. A company spokesperson could not be reached for comment by deadline on the wage hike amount.
(Hamburg) -- Harry Adams says he's realizing a lifelong ambition. It's been over a month since the Hamburg City Council appointed Adams as the city's new mayor. Adams succeeded Cathy Crain, who resigned in May after serving 15 years as mayor in two different stints. A 1960 Hamburg High School graduate and a retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, Adams returned to Hamburg in the late 2010's after 50-plus years working in the computer and tech industry. Though flood recovery remains the community's focus, Adams says some things haven't changed since he left town in the early 1960's. Adams made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Saturday morning, the 2022 Nodaway County Fair Parade offered crowds a look at crowned royalty, tricked out vehicles, farm implements, horses, candidates in the upcoming primary election and much more. Children held out plastic bags and ran into the Fourth and Buchanan streets to capture...
Weeks after a disabled resident of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center died due to a lack of water, another resident of the home was subjected to a life-threatening lack of oxygen, state records show. In early June, the western-Iowa facility was cited after a 30-year-old resident of the home died...
A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
(Pottawattamie County) A Wisconsin man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in the westbound lanes near the 17-mile marker at around 2:08 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 41-year-old Mark Ryan Hendricks of Cleveland, Wisconsin died in the crash.
