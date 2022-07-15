Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

(Maryville) -- A new chapter begins at Northwest Missouri State University as Dr. Clarence Green takes charge as the interim president. An East St. Louis native, Green received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, before obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. Green has served as chief of the University Police Department since 1997 and has served in various roles, including most recently as vice president of culture. Previously, Green served as the interim vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and as the interim vice president of human resources. Green will serve as president for one year, succeeding John Jasinski, whose contract as president was not renewed by the university's Board of Regents earlier this year. Notably, Green will serve as the first black president of Northwest. Green says that does potentially create some expectations.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO