Georgians hope to get winning ticket for tonight’s $480M Mega Millions jackpot

ATLANTA — Georgians are dreaming of becoming millionaires and are showing up in droves to buy tickets for the $480 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot is so big because no one has won it in more than three months. Friday night’s jackpot will be the 10th largest ever.

“I think everybody has a chance to win, and if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t have a chance to win,” lotto player Hugo Rubio said.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night LIVE on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“Oh, the things I could do with $480 million,” lotto player Andre Meadors said.

“You could be the next one,” Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins told Meadors.

“Yes, I could be. I’m about to go buy one since you put me on the spot,” Meadors said.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has a cash option payout of $276 million.

“I’d be paying everybody and probably saying goodbye to work, too,” Charlene Galloway said.

The last time the jackpot was this large was in May of 2021. The winner in that drawing got a $516 million ticket that was sold in Pennsylvania.

“I’d donate a lot of it,” Tyson Payne told Rawlins. “I’ve got a child with cerebral palsy, and he has a lot of problems, so I’d donate a lot of it. He’s spent a lot of time at Scottish Rite.”

According to the jackpot history, there have been four winners so far this year. The last winner was in April.

“My biggest thing is that I want to go to Hawaii. Like now. Like yesterday,” Meadors said.

Many Georgia players are hoping that they purchase the winning ticket.

