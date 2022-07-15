ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians hope to get winning ticket for tonight’s $480M Mega Millions jackpot

By Elizabeth Rawlins, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Gf2N_0ghGBraQ00

ATLANTA — Georgians are dreaming of becoming millionaires and are showing up in droves to buy tickets for the $480 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot is so big because no one has won it in more than three months. Friday night’s jackpot will be the 10th largest ever.

“I think everybody has a chance to win, and if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t have a chance to win,” lotto player Hugo Rubio said.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night LIVE on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“Oh, the things I could do with $480 million,” lotto player Andre Meadors said.

“You could be the next one,” Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins told Meadors.

“Yes, I could be. I’m about to go buy one since you put me on the spot,” Meadors said.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has a cash option payout of $276 million.

“I’d be paying everybody and probably saying goodbye to work, too,” Charlene Galloway said.

The last time the jackpot was this large was in May of 2021. The winner in that drawing got a $516 million ticket that was sold in Pennsylvania.

“I’d donate a lot of it,” Tyson Payne told Rawlins. “I’ve got a child with cerebral palsy, and he has a lot of problems, so I’d donate a lot of it. He’s spent a lot of time at Scottish Rite.”

According to the jackpot history, there have been four winners so far this year. The last winner was in April.

“My biggest thing is that I want to go to Hawaii. Like now. Like yesterday,” Meadors said.

Many Georgia players are hoping that they purchase the winning ticket.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jonesboro High School Marching Band represents Georgia in the national Independence Day parade The Majestic Marching Cardinals from Jonesboro High School represented the state of Georgia in the national Independence Day Parade in Washington, D. C. (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WKRC

VIDEO: Georgia man catches, drags alligator by tail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - It's not every day you see a man drag an alligator by the tail through a park... but it happened in Georgia. And it was all caught on camera. Marquell White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in Bowles Ford Park in Savannah. "My...
SAVANNAH, GA
WLTX.com

South Carolina man wins lottery, cashes in just down the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You might call it a winning combination - a jackpot ticket purchased just down the road from where winners get their money. Fortunately for a Midlands man, he was just lucky enough to have that happen. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought the $10 scratch-off at the City Food Mart on North Main Street and scratched it off just outside.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jonesboro, GA
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
City
Atlanta, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

South Carolina ranked the 4th worst state to live in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina was ranked number four in CNBC’s rankings of the 10 worst places to live in America. One of the large factors dragging down South Carolina’s ranking is the lack of health care resources. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the state...
POLITICS
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Jackpot#Channel 2#Scottish
WABE

Georgia switching to debit cards to deliver WIC benefits

Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger. Georgia Public Broadcasting...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia to transition to debit cards for WIC benefits

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Georgia Department of Public Health district is piloting debit cards that could become the norm for mothers using WIC benefits across the state. The Coastal Health District said the state health department selected the district to test eWIC. Previously known as Women, Infant, and Children, eWIC is an electronic system for distributing food benefits through the program. It funds food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as mothers of children 5 years old and younger.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot

July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Speedway store on South Jackson Street in Beulaville and was reminded of a $500 prize he won from an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket earlier in the day.
BEULAVILLE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy