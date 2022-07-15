ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Tour de Wyoming offers a breathtaking ride through the Cowboy State

By Eve Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo — A group of 250 bicyclists will be taking a journey of over 360 miles next week for the Tour de Wyoming. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Tour de Wyoming returns with a six-day trip between Rock Springs and...

Quilt Wyoming 2022, WSQG Celebrates 25 Years

Lyn Bennet and Linda Gostas pose with some of the quilts. The Wyoming State Quilt Guild (WSQG) celebrated its 25th Silver Jubilee on Friday, July 15 at the Sheridan College. There was a formal/semi-formal evening with a dinner at Thorne Rider dining hall to honor the founding mothers of the WSQG who attended the event.
SHERIDAN, WY
International Hemingway Conference Comes to Wyoming and Montana

“There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”. This quote from Ernest Hemingway, one of the most influential American novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, is part of the understated wit that made Hemingway famous. Critics, scholars, and enthusiasts from around the world are set to arrive in northern Wyoming and southern Montana for the “XIXth Hemingway Society Conference”, July 17th – 23rd, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Upcoming chip sealing to cause delays in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers in southeast Wyoming will be seeing delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. will...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Dear Wyoming: I Will Never Complain About Traffic Here Again

Let me start by apologizing for every time I have ever complained the traffic and/or drivers in our lovely state. While I do believe that there are some local folks that could use some updated driving lessons (and honestly, some folks that should have to retake their driver's license test), the absolute worst driver in Wyoming is better than the best driver in Colorado.
WYOMING STATE
First Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program Launched

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Funding will be awarded for projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure, and more.
WYOMING STATE
Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Travel and Leisure recently named a Two Harbors destination the second-best resort to visit in the Midwest in its 2022 World's Best Awards. According to the magazine's "10 Best Resorts in the Midwest," Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors was the second most-voted for resort by readers of the publication.
Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Newmar Kountry Klub heading to Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There has been a lot of motorhomes coming into Sweetwater County in the last few days. The Newmar Kountry Klub is hosting their International Rally starting tomorrow for the next week. The Newmar Kountry Klub is an exclusive RV travel club for owners of the Newmar brand Class A and Super C recreational vehicles. “We hold an annual International Rally which is located in different areas of the country each year,” Ron Llewellyn, an International Director, mentioned. This year the location is at Sweetwater Events Complex starting this Saturday, July 16. During the rally week, there will be five days of seminars, a new unit display, several catered meals, entertainment, a golf tournament, craft classes, and social events set up for the attendees.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
What is the Most Popular Sushi Roll in Wyoming?

When people outside of Wyoming think about the Cowboy State, it is not likely that the first thing people may wonder what our favorite type of sushi is. They may wonder where to find the best steakhouse or something along those lines. While we definitely have those here, we still have some spots throughout the state where you can find sushi. So what would you think Wyoming's most popular sushi roll is?
WYOMING STATE
Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
Need A Career Change? This Is Wyoming’s Highest Paying Job

Let's say you're just getting out of high school and you still have no idea what you want to do as a career, or maybe you're in college and the field you've been studying in isn't quite what you'd hope it'd be, or maybe you're just looking for a change in general. If you're mainly motivated by a great salary, the website Zippia has you covered.
UniWyo Credit Union & Reliant Federal Credit Union Announce Proposed Merger

UniWyo Credit Union has announced a proposed merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union “pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership.”. These credit unions are both located in Wyoming and have a long history of community support and partnership. The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members and would result in an organization with nearly “$700 million” of combined assets, which would make it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
OWYHEE, NV
Red flag warnings, heat advisory in effect in Wyoming with up to 107-degree temps possible

CASPER, Wyo. — There are some Red flag warnings and a heat advisory in effect in areas of Wyoming on Monday afternoon. With high temperatures expected between 99 and 107 degrees, a heat advisory is in effect in east central and southeast Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.
WYOMING STATE

