ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik0sV_0ghGBLmW00

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.

According to KTUU, the troopers found the child inside the car around 1:30 a.m. and the child was handed over to child services but appeared to be in good health.

Troopers are working to locate the child’s grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, who they learned was the last known person with the child, said AST.

If you or anyone has any information about this case or how to locate Wilson, contact AST at 907-451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously on their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Watch: Indiana National Guard sergeant reunited with missing dog in heartwarming video

GOSHEN, Ind. — An Indiana National Guard sergeant and her fluffy best friend are back together more than a month after the dog vanished during a car crash. According to WOWK-TV and WSAZ-TV, Sgt. Jillian Sandefur, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and her Shetland sheepdog, Murphy, were separated June 12 after they were involved in a rollover wreck on U.S. Route 35 in West Virginia. The frightened 1-year-old pooch fled the scene as Sandefur fell unconscious, Sandefur’s father, Jeff, told WSAZ.
INDIANA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In A Car#Accident#The Alaska State Troopers#Ktuu#Ast#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Two South Carolina anglers could have earned a spot in the record books with their recent catch: a 13 1/2-foot hammerhead shark. Instead, they decided to release the creature, which likely weighed 1,000-plus pounds, Outcast Sportfishing Capt. Chip Michalove told USA Today. For reference, the largest hammerhead ever caught in the state weighed 588 pounds, while the world’s biggest was 1,280 pounds, the newspaper reported.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
113K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy