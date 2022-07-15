ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

7@four previews Explore Park’s weekend fun

By WDBJ7 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some fun things...

Explore Park hosts its second Adventure Saturday of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adventure Saturday happened all day at Explore Park in Roanoke. Adventure Saturday at Explore Park is an entire day filled with outdoor activities for kids and adults that continued until 10 p.m. The event started off Saturday morning with the new T-Rex Trail at 9 a.m....
Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail hits 10,000 guests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail in Roanoke has surpassed 10,000 visitors to walk the trail. The half-mile T-Rex Trail consists of 18 animatronic dinosaurs and videos along the way that tell a time travel story. The milestone occurred just after a couple months of operation. “T-Rex...
Roanoke, VA
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Spring Mill is planning to close this August, unless someone takes over the operation. The mill’s president, Bill Long says he’s ready to step away to be able to spend more time with his family. He says since the mill announced it would...
ELLISTON, VA
LewisGale opens second stand-alone ER in the valley

A new stand-alone ER is opening in the Roanoke Valley to offer more immediate care to residents in the Blue Hills area of northeast Roanoke. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon just off U.S. 460-Orange Avenue. This is LewisGale’s second stand-alone ER, with the first opening in Cave Spring a few years ago. Alan Fabian is the Market President for LewisGale.
ROANOKE, VA
After 700 days at Lynchburg Humane Society, Shinobi finds forever home

LYNCHBURG Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. Their longest-staying resident, Shinobi, has finally found his fur-ever family. Everyone's favorite boy, Shinobi, had been with the humane society for more than 700 days. "We're so glad he finally found the perfect match...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport optimistic during pilot shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport officials say they are almost seeing pre-pandemic levels of passengers taking flights. All this is happening while officials say they are experiencing pilot shortages. But Executive Director Mike Stewart is optimistic about the airport’s ability to get back on track. “We’re almost...
ROANOKE, VA
Alex North
Another day of scattered storms before prolonged stretch of heat

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a slow-moving front that will creep toward the area Monday. This, in tandem with our heat and humidity, will spark a round of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low, a few storms may produce...
ROANOKE, VA
Back-to-school immunizations offered at Roanoke-area clinics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To help student be prepared to return to school, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts is offering opportunities for back-to-school immunizations. This week, students can get vaccinated at walk-in clinics at Northside Middle School (July 18), William Byrd Middle School (July 19) and Cave Spring...
ROANOKE, VA
7/29-31: Mary Draper Ingles Festival

The Mary Draper Ingles Festival commemorating the capture, escape and grueling return journey of one of Virginia’s most famous colonial heroines will take place July 29-31 in the City of Radford and surrounding communities. This year’s festival features colonial period reenactors, old-time crafts and skills, an art exhibit inspired...
RADFORD, VA
Fazoli’s Prepares to Introduce Fast. Fresh. Italian. Flavors to Dublin

DUBLIN, Va. – The town of Dublin can prepare to have a new go-to destination to enjoy Fast. Fresh. Italian. food when Fazoli’s opens its doors to the community soon!. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., Fazoli’s broke ground on its new Dublin restaurant in mid-May with a projected opening date in late summer. When the 4,400-square-foot restaurant opens its doors, it will comfortably seat 76 guests and serve its signature menu of craveable Italian dishes and famous hot, fresh breadsticks. This opening will mark the first Fazoli’s in Pulaski County.
DUBLIN, VA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boule is popular band at Danville restaurant

In the 1970s, musical groups that drew from many different influences were known as having a “mixed bag” in their performances and playlists. A popular local group, Boule, certainly fits that description. Whether it be soul music, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, or Top 40, Boule comes through every time doing it right.
DANVILLE, VA
Blacksburg to host 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Another event is coming to Blacksburg later this summer. On Thursday, Downtown Blacksburg Inc. announced that they will be hosting the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in the streets of downtown in August. The streets of Downtown Blacksburg will welcome over 200 arts and crafts...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bath County teacher wins Mrs. Virginia, to compete in Mrs. America competition

WARM SPRINGS, Va. – Some might call this Warm Springs woman a super mom in addition to her other titles of teacher, mom, volunteer, role model, and Mrs. Virginia. On Monday, Virginia America Pageants said that Bath County’s Kirby Smith is now preparing to compete in the Mrs. America competition after winning the Mrs. Virginia America title in May.
BATH COUNTY, VA
Shelters Full Across the Region, Need the Community’s Help

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is teaming up with PetSmart and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Dogs will be available for adoption Saturday from 11 am-3 pm and Sunday from 12 pm-4 pm at PetSmart 220. Applications will be available and can be approved on...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Airport Receives $15M Funding

A small child took a gun from a parent’s vehicle and accidentally shot the parent, UCSO deputies reported. Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as forecasters expect largest south swell in years. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. According to ocean rescue teams, there have been a total of 319 rescues...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of a Roanoke restaurant has been infected with hepatitis A, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD). Once the diagnosis was confirmed, the health department inspected and interviewed employees of the restaurant, and determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 - July 6, 2022) in this case, the employee did not handle food. RCAHD says the restaurant’s management team is cooperating with the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA

