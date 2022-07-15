Johnny Depp Finally Shares A Second Post To His Wildly Popular TikTok Account After It Blew Up With Followers

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Johnny Depp scored attention on TikTok back in the summer of 2021with a video showing him adoring a stuffed animal given to him by a fan, back then, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wasn’t actually active on the social media platform. However, days after the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, Depp joined TikTok, and it didn’t take long for him to collect a lot of followers. A little over a month later, Depp has finally shared a second TikTok post to his wildly popular account.

Johnny Depp’s first TikTok video was a mashup of footage from the trial days he put together to thank his fans for their support, and within 24 hours of that post, he hit 10 million followers. This time around, Depp has shared a video promoting the album he recorded with guitarist Jeff Beck. It was announced that the album would come out in July two days after the defamation trial ended, and those who’ve been looking forward to these tunes can listen to them now on streaming and digital. For the physical media lovers out there, pick up the CD. Watch the video for yourself below.

At the time of this writing, Johnny Depp’s second TikTok video has been viewed over 1 million times, and the TikTok account itself has 15.9 million followers. It’ll be interesting to see how much that follower count grows over the weekend as more people see the new video. While Depp clearly isn’t among the people who regularly posts to TikTok, evidently he likes it enough to have posted twice on there. Maybe this will become a monthly thing.

After Johnny Depp shared his first TikTok video, Amber Heard publicly responded to the post through a spokesperson, saying that Depp’s message to “move forward” came as “women’s rights are moving backward.” Heard has also claimed that posts from TikTok and other social media platforms influenced the verdict delivered at the defamation trial, which ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (which was reduced to $350,000), and Heard being awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Social media’s role in the Depp v. Heard will be explored in a documentary called Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media that will be available on NBC News’ digital platforms.

Johnny Depp’s new TikTok video comes days after the actor resolved another one of his legal predicaments. Depp reached a settlement with City of Lies location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who hit the actor with a lawsuit after he allegedly physically assaulted Brooks back when the movie was shooting in 2017. This trial was just two weeks away from starting, but both sides came to an arrangement, though the terms were not made public. Looking further ahead into the future, it was announced in late June that Depp will go on tour with his celebrity rock group Hollywood Vampires in summer 2023.

As far as Johnny Depp’s acting work goes, he headed to France at the end of June to shoot La Favorite (previously known as Jeanne du Barry), which will eventually be released on Netflix. CinemaBlend will continue passing along news on Depp’s professional and personal endeavors.