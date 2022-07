Two Twentynine Palms residents sharing a bicycle were seriously injured in a hit and run crash Saturday night (July 15). According to Sheriff’s release, at about 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Bullion Avenue after a report of two subjects being struck by a vehicle. The victims were traveling eastbound on Sullivan Road on a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle described as being a red or burgundy two door sedan. Evidence located at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sullivan Road and was a unknown model Ford that may have front end or passenger side damage. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the injured victims. Both victims were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO