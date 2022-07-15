City of Summerset to close outside watering for weekend

UPDATE (12:54 p.m.): The outage is affecting roughly 2,235 members. The crew working on the outage anticipates power to be restored in 20-30 minutes. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The West River Electric Association announced Monday afternoon that they are experiencing an outage at their Weston Heights substation. Crews have...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As temperatures climbed throughout the day, Rapid City residents and visitors were out at some cool spots around town, beginning with the Main Street Square splash pad. “Mostly the grandbabies,” Rapid City resident Mark Barnes said. “They just moved back from Washington, so they are...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Repairs are set to take place July 20-21 at the Fifth Street railroad crossing. Crews with the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad will be working on the repairs from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Traffic will be affected during these...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Commissioners will meet for the biweekly meeting on Tuesday, and on the agenda, the group plans to expand the county’s wheel tax. The tax is currently at $2 per wheel and could move up to $5 a wheel. The wheel tax...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Utility maintenance crews will be smoke testing sanitary sewers Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 on Seger Drive from N. Lacrosse Street to Dyess Avenue. The purpose of the testing is to determine if there are any inflow and infiltration issues with the sewer...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man from Montana is accused of selling and transporting Golden Eagles and parts of Golden Eagles, with a value of over $350, from August 2020 to March 2021. The man accused, Harvey Hugs, made his first court appearance Monday and pled not guilty to...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Sunday, a head-on crash on Sheridan Lake Road happened right across from the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park around 5:30 p.m. The Rapid City Police Department reports that there were only minor injuries and that no one had to go to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business. Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with...
RAPID CITY, S.D. -– Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far. And with temperatures approaching or rising above triple digits, it is important to keep in mind that your car, truck or van can be a troublesome place. On average, the inside of a car can...
Tired of the Republican Party dominating South Dakota politics and government?. Weary of the South Dakota Democratic Party failing to win a race, or even enter candidates in many races?. The Libertarian Party of South Dakota would like your attention. The Libertarians have nominated eight candidates, six for statewide office.
DEADWOOD — It’s been a long and winding road on the career path of Allan Bonnema, who arrived at the end of that journey with the announcement of his retirement in an official six-month letter of notification of his intent to resign presented to the Lawrence County Commission June 28.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on Twitter that James Klatt had been safely located. Police are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 45-year-old James Klatt is described as a caucasian male, 5’6″ and around 180 pounds. Klatt also...
CUSTER, S.D. — People braved the heat and filled the streets Saturday in celebration of Custer’s Gold Discovery Days. The 99th annual festival started Friday and will continue on Sunday for people to keep enjoying. Saturday’s event started at 5:30 a.m. with a hot air balloon rally, followed...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In response to the timber sale volume out of the Black Hills National Forest Neiman Enterprises made the decision to cut hours and operations at their Hulett and Spearfish sawmills. Despite a shift removal in Hulett and reduced hours in Spearfish, the company has no plans...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. RCPD Community Relations Manager Brendyn Medina says a passenger bus that was southbound on Mount Rushmore Road was attempting to turn onto Cathedral Drive when it struck a northbound passenger car. There were...
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a maroon 2011 Nissan Titan Pro 4X with a chrome bumper. In a post on their Facebook, the FRSO said the vehicle was involved in a property damage accident in Hot Springs the morning of June 29.
BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday morning, bikers could take a ride around the Black Hills and help fund scholarships for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students. The School of Mines had its third annual President’s Ride Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday morning. “It’s a way to get...
