Summerset, SD

City of Summerset to close outside watering for weekend

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMERSET, S.D. — The Diamond Water Company announced on Friday that one...

Rapid City finding relief from the heat in the city’s aquatic attractions

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As temperatures climbed throughout the day, Rapid City residents and visitors were out at some cool spots around town, beginning with the Main Street Square splash pad. “Mostly the grandbabies,” Rapid City resident Mark Barnes said. “They just moved back from Washington, so they are...
RAPID CITY, SD
Crews repairing 5th Street crossing, traffic to be impacted

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Repairs are set to take place July 20-21 at the Fifth Street railroad crossing. Crews with the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad will be working on the repairs from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Traffic will be affected during these...
RAPID CITY, SD
Summerset, SD
Smoke testing of Seger Drive sewer lines to take place

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Utility maintenance crews will be smoke testing sanitary sewers Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 on Seger Drive from N. Lacrosse Street to Dyess Avenue. The purpose of the testing is to determine if there are any inflow and infiltration issues with the sewer...
RAPID CITY, SD
Head-on crash on Sheridan Lake Road result of failure to yield

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Sunday, a head-on crash on Sheridan Lake Road happened right across from the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park around 5:30 p.m. The Rapid City Police Department reports that there were only minor injuries and that no one had to go to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sturgis Meat Service offers affordable subscription box

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business. Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with...
STURGIS, SD
Lawrence County highway superintendent to retire in January

DEADWOOD — It’s been a long and winding road on the career path of Allan Bonnema, who arrived at the end of that journey with the announcement of his retirement in an official six-month letter of notification of his intent to resign presented to the Lawrence County Commission June 28.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
UPDATE: Missing man located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on Twitter that James Klatt had been safely located. Police are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 45-year-old James Klatt is described as a caucasian male, 5’6″ and around 180 pounds. Klatt also...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Police investigating Thursday afternoon bus crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. RCPD Community Relations Manager Brendyn Medina says a passenger bus that was southbound on Mount Rushmore Road was attempting to turn onto Cathedral Drive when it struck a northbound passenger car. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
Fall River Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating vehicle

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a maroon 2011 Nissan Titan Pro 4X with a chrome bumper. In a post on their Facebook, the FRSO said the vehicle was involved in a property damage accident in Hot Springs the morning of June 29.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
SD legislators eyeing solutions for property tax increases

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for June 11-14 storm damage

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
PIERRE, SD
President’s Ride raises scholarship money for its third year

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday morning, bikers could take a ride around the Black Hills and help fund scholarships for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students. The School of Mines had its third annual President’s Ride Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday morning. “It’s a way to get...
CHARITIES

