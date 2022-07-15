ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Nearly every county in the Jacksonville area now has ‘high’ level of COVID-19 transmission, CDC says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COVID-19 long-haulers face challenges accessing federal disability benefits

Nearly every county in the Jacksonville area is now under the “high” community level of COVID-19 case transmission as of Friday morning.

That’s according to the COVID-19 Community Level metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are updated each Thursday.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the nation has seen a doubling of hospital admissions since early May.

Federal officials said the omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 have been increasing.

“We do not know yet about the clinical severity of BA.4 and BA.5 in comparison to our other omicron subvariants, but we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune evading,” Walensky said, according to a transcript of the briefing.

All of the counties in Northeast Florida that are part of the Jacksonville area -- Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Clay, Duval, Nassau, St. Johns, and Union -- are under the “high” community transmission level.

Four Southeast Georgia counties that are considered part of the Jacksonville area -- Brantley, Camden, Charlton, and Glynn -- are also considered to have a “high” transmission level.

Two other Southeast Georgia counties that are part of the Jacksonville area -- Pierce and Ware -- have a “medium” transmission level.

These are the recommendations from the CDC when your county has a high level of transmission:

Here are the CDC’s recommended actions if your county has a medium level of transmission:

GEORGIA

The Georgia Department of Public Health updates its numbers once a week on Wednesday.

This week’s data from Georgia showed COVID-19 cases are up 24%, rising from 15,394 cases to 19,097 cases this week over last week.

COVID-19 community levels in Georgia, 7/15/2022

Still, the rate of hospitalizations remains relatively low in Georgia, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports. There are just over 1,200 COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, according to the GDOH. That represents just 7.5% of hospitalized patients.

Of those people hospitalized last week with the virus in Georgia, 440 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 135 had only gotten one dose of the vaccine and 155 were fully vaccinated and boosted.

FLORIDA

The Florida Department of Health releases its COVID-19 data every two weeks on Friday evenings.

The most recent data, released July 1, showed a new case positivity rate of 19.4%. The number of COVID cases the week of June 17 was 73,780. The following week (June 24), the number of cases rose slightly to 74,481, a 0.95% increase.

COVID-19 Community Levels in Florida, 7/15/22

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday that showed 4,322 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 4,168 in a Tuesday count. Also, the new data said 437 Florida inpatients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units, up from 408 on Tuesday.

During the week of June 24, 52,657 vaccine doses were administered in Florida, according to FDOH data.

Information from WSB-TV and News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments / 29

Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

No more vaccines, it seems that these vaccines making people sick . In addition all illegals with no medical records should be deported!

Section8
2d ago

Here in Jacksonville life goes on like normal and has since day 1. if your scared, stay home. Just be sensible about everything you do and life shall go on as usual. If you lick a mall's restroom door handle, well thats on you....

FJB and all Dems
2d ago

Who cares? How many people are actually dying? This line of reporting is just another scare tactic from the left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy