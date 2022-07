Nearly 19,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Los Angeles County, dating back to Saturday, along with 29 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 7,503 cases were confirmed Saturday, 7,403 on Sunday and 3,943 on Monday, with weekend reporting lags contributing to Monday’s relatively low total. The 18,849 combined new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,225,697.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO