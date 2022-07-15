ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Open Championship: Here Are All the Ways to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

Tiger Woods during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. David Cannon/GI

The 150th annual Open Championship is officially underway at St. Andrews in Scotland. The world’s oldest golf championship began Thursday (July 14) and will continue through the weekend.

Tiger Woods missed the cut during round 2 of the tournament on Friday (July 15), and although he hopes to return, he’s not sure if he will be “physically able” to play.

“It is very emotional for me,” said Woods, who has missed the cut only two other times in his golf career. “I have been coming here since 1995 and I do not know when the next one will come around. I do not know if I will be physically able to play by then. So, to me, it felt like this might have been my last Open here at St. Andrews and the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling.

“I understand what Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnold (Palmer) had gone through in the past,” Woods continued. “I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. And just the collective warmth and understanding. They understand what golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion here. And I have been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here.”

In other news, 25-year-old rookie Cameron Young led the Open on Thursday after making a stellar debut, while Australia’s Cameron Smith currently tops the leaderboard. Young, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland round out the top five. See the full list of scores here.

Keep reading for all the ways to watch online for free without cable.

How to Watch The Open for Free Without Cable

The Open championship began streaming on Peacock on Thursday at 1:30 a.m. local time. The remaining rounds will stream on the platform exclusively, while a few of the rounds will air on NBC and USA. See the full schedule here and click here for tee times.

How much does Peacock cost? Just $4.99 a month for the Premium Plan – which unlocks instant access to the Open, along with thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and Below Deck Down Under, along with daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events including Premier League,WWE, MLB Sunday Leadoff and IndyCar 2022.

Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month for ad-free streaming, plus you get to download content to watch offline.

Xfinity and Cox customers can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium with select cable and internet plans (find more information here). And if you want to stream Peacock from outside of the U.S., try Express VPN.

Golf fans who want to catch round 3 of the Open, which airs on USA and NBC on Saturday at 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time, can watch with a free trail from platforms like Direct TV Stream and FuboTV. Although SlingTV and Hulu + Live TV do not provide free trials, both platform offer affordable streaming plans for less than $65 and access to local and cable channels.

Shenseea’s Rider Rundown

To make life on the road more home-y, artists typically preselect must-have items to include on their hospitality rider. Watch dancehall’s breakout star, Shenseea, narrow down her requests in a rapid fire game of Rider Rundown, brought to you by Honda.
