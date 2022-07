Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has signed a new two-year contract that will keep her at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. Zelem was part of the original United squad when the first-team was reformed in 2018, having previously spent nearly a decade in the youth ranks before needing to go elsewhere for a senior career. She went on to assume the captaincy in 2019 when Alex Greenwood joined Lyon.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO