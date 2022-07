Madison, WI – The Mallards lost their third straight game on Sunday afternoon from Warner Park as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were able to sweep the Mallards with a score of 9-4. The Rafters got on the board early against Mallards’ starter Mitchell Leroy as Garrett Broussard drove in the first run of the game on a groundout to the right side of the infield. The Ducks were able to respond right back against Ben Amon in the bottom of the 1st as Chad McCann, who played in his second game of the year, tied up the game early. Madison took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the 3rd on the first of Estevan Moreno’s two sacrifice flies. The Rafters went on to tie the game immediately in the top of the 4th after an error and wild pitch scored Harry Owen.

