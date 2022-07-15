Why is San Diego Pride in July?

SAN DIEGO — While much of the world was busy celebrating Pride Month with festivals and parades back in June, San Diego was patiently waiting for its turn to mark the special occasion the following month. But many may wonder why exactly “America’s Finest City” doesn’t celebrate until July. Turns out, the answer can partially be found in the forecast.

“ June gloom ” is a commonly known and used phrase among San Diegans, and it’s also part of the reason San Diego Pride is held in July rather than June. According to Pride organizers, the story goes back to 1990, when the event was nearly rained out.

During the month of June, San Diego tends to experience cloudier and gloomier conditions. In an effort to evade Mother Nature’s bad side, the festival was moved to July and has remained there since.

Additionally, as Pride events began popping up around the state and the country, organizers thought that it couldn’t hurt to distinguish San Diego’s event in a different month to “build supporter lists” and grow support bases.

Pride Month itself dates back to the Stonewall Riots, which began in June of 1969. The demonstrations then made way for major cities to hold “Christopher Street Liberation Day Marches” the following year. These marches evolved into today’s Pride parades, according to San Diego Pride’s website.

“As Pride events began to sprout up in more cities across the country and the world, they evolved into more than just marches — they became opportunities for us to make community connections while building political power,” San Diego Pride organizers say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.