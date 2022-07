ELLENTON (WSNN) - A man was located overnight and arrested after authorities say he was involved in a shooting incident at the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday. 18-year-old Octavio Banos was arrested after he and a group of individuals got into an argument outside of the shopping mall on Sunday that resulted in gunfire. A victim was struck by a shot and taken to a hospital.

