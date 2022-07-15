Apiture Lands $29M Investment for Digital Banking Platform

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today claims two awards from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, in their largest company category along with other 2022 honorees such as Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Uber, and SADA. Honored with the Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth awards – based on anonymous employee feedback from its more than 1,700 global employees – Boomi ranks among the top 50 largest companies for its commitments to, and achievements in, diversity and career advancement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005282/en/ Boomi Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth in Largest Company Category (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO