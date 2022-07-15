ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apiture Lands $29M Investment for Digital Banking Platform

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital banking platform Apiture has closed a $29 million fundraising round, and plans to use it to increase its marketing efforts, speed up product development and meet increased demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, according to a company press release. Live Oak Bank led Apiture’s funding round, with...

