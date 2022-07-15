ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Baseball Museum opens at Riverfront Stadium

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJqAj_0ghG6ROs00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new museum has opened inside Riverfront Stadium near downtown Wichita, the Wichita Baseball Museum.

The museum has historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team, the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress, and preserve components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

“We are excited to share local baseball history with the entire community,” Jane Schwechheimer, general partner of the Wichita Wind Surge, said in a news release. “One of Lou’s greatest wishes was to provide inspiration for children through baseball.

“The Wichita Baseball Museum will be a destination for gathering, learning and fun. Our extended Wind Surge family continues to be committed to Lou’s vision and to Wichita.”

Admission to the museum is free. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when events are not being held.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media. The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Journey of Hope traveled through Wichita Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Journey of Hope, a group of bikers making their way across America, traveled through Wichita on Friday. The riders average 80 miles a day as they are making their way to Washington, D.C. While on their way, they are raising money and visiting organizations like Wichita’s Rainbow United. “You’ll stop […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

WSU recruit, infielder selected in MLB draft

A Wichita State baseball recruit and a current member of the Shockers have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft. Pitcher Ashton "AJ" Izzi was selected in the fourth round by Seattle. The righthander from Oswego, Illinois committed to Wichita State, and must now decide between attending college in Wichita, or beginning his career in pro baseball.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
KSN News

City of Wichita to provide relief from high temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents during the hot week ahead. ICT Street Team The ICT Street Team will continue to be out and around Wichita throughout the day, checking on people, passing out cold water and electrolyte packets as well as addressing any medical concerns […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

More of Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants

Earlier this month, we covered some of Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants. It’s time to lists some more. We all know Wichita is home to many good eats. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita approves $1 million grant to improve north end

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The north end of Wichita is getting a financial boost, thanks to a $1 million grant approved by the city. The City of Wichita approved the grant for the organization “Empower.” It is planning on using the funds to help the north end of the city, which is a predominantly Hispanic […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Baseball History#Riverfront Stadium#Monrovians#Lawrence Dumont Stadium#The Wichita Wind Surge#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
thepitchkc.com

A film nearly 20 years in the making tells the story of Wichita’s The Embarrassment

Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state. This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

New event venue on Kansas State Fair fairgrounds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Old Cowtown Museum’s missing cat found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Old Cowtown Museum announced on Facebook that their missing cat, Thumper, has been found safe after asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. “Update: she has been found!! She is hungry and thirsty and really needed love, but she’s home. We took...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Search continues: Murder suspect may be traveling to Kansas

PUEBLO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and asking for help in locating 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell. On Wednesday, officials in Colorado issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest for the crime of 1st Degree Murder in relation to the death of a 33-year-old woman, according to a media release.
KSN News

Popular radio host off the air after allegations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former radio DJ in Wichita Is speaking out and alleging inappropriate behavior by his former supervisor Greg “The Hitman” Williams. Johnny Starks, known as DJ Koolout on 93.5 Radio, said he believed that Williams, who was his supervisor, was pleased with his show and happy about ratings. But a little […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Food pantry lines grow as food prices increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chances are you are feeling the impact when heading to the grocery store. Kansas Food Bank said 49% of the people they serve have to choose between buying food or paying utility bills. The Kansas Food Bank feeds more than 200,000 people each month. President and CEO of the food bank, […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers. Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy