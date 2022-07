Chelsea Hawk, a 39-year-old mother of three young children and one grown son and a fierce political activist, died late Monday night at Halifax hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash off I-95 Sunday, her partner and father of the three young children said. Xion, one of the three children and the most gravely injured, remains in critical condition, with prospects dimming, according to his father.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO