All are welcome to attend a memorial event and community gathering in honor of the late Rev. Stanley Miller and his commitment to faith and social justice. The gathering will begin at 3 p.m., Aug. 20, at the George Abram Memorial Pavilion located at 273 S. Main St. in Oberlin, behind the McDonald’s restaurant, according to a news release from the organizers of the event.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO