Darlington County, SC

CDC COVID-19 map shows most South Carolinians should mask up

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — People in most of South Carolina’s 46 counties should consider donning masks once again, according to guidance and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An updated map for South Carolina shows 32 counties in the state with high levels of COVID-19 and 13 at the medium level. Allendale County is the only area in the state at a low level.

Within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties — all but Darlington County were included in the high level. Darlington County’s level is rated as medium.

Under CDC guidance, people who live in areas rated with a medium level and who are considered at-risk are urged to wear a mask. In areas with high levels, masking is recommended for all people — regardless of vaccination status — in schools and workplaces.

CDC definitions for the three categories are based on new case counts within the last week, new COVID-19 hospitalizations and how many hospital beds are currently occupied by those with the virus.

There were 13,164 new COVID-19 cases reported to DHEC last week, according to information obtained just before midnight Saturday. That is an increase of 9% from the previous week, and 16.8% from the previous month.

There were 421 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, a 30.6% change from the previous week, and a 40.3% increase from the previous month. No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, vaccinations were down by 16.6% from the previous week, and 27.4% from the previous month, totaling 1,780.

The update brings the state’s totals to more than 1.57 million cases and 18,055 deaths.

Comments / 96

badman400
2d ago

The Deep State machine is ramping up the fear campaign in advance of the impending Red Wave. They want to bring down poll numbers in an attempt to soften the beating they're going to take this November. Patriots, don't fall for the hype! Do NOT fail to be at the polls!

Reply(2)
42
George Gibbs
3d ago

Masks don't provide any protection against viruses. They are only a symbol of submission that also suppresses your immune system.

Reply(9)
59
Guest
3d ago

I hope people don’t start falling for this again. It’s not a big deal to catch Covid anymore. Even a cold turn out as Covid on a test.

Reply(7)
36
